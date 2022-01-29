Credit Suisse Group Lowers Clorox (NYSE:CLX) to Underperform

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $160.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CLX. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Clorox from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clorox from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $167.67.

CLX opened at $166.94 on Wednesday. Clorox has a 12-month low of $156.23 and a 12-month high of $215.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.96.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Clorox will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.10%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,637,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,004,000 after acquiring an additional 400,773 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,443,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,672,000 after acquiring an additional 39,577 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,994,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,317,000 after acquiring an additional 216,687 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,542,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30,655 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,421,000 after acquiring an additional 456,269 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

