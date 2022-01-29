Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Upgraded to Outperform by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $116.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.57.

Spectrum Brands stock opened at $86.62 on Wednesday. Spectrum Brands has a 52-week low of $75.42 and a 52-week high of $107.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.42). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Spectrum Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $242,978,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

