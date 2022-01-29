Mizuho Boosts ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $650.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $615.00 to $650.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.85% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Argus increased their target price on ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. FBN Securities increased their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.07.

NOW stock opened at $561.08 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $603.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $623.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $111.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 514.75, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total transaction of $8,660,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis Woodside purchased 2,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $694.58 per share, with a total value of $1,987,193.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,655 shares of company stock valued at $11,696,731 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 177,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,556,000 after purchasing an additional 47,701 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 213,803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

