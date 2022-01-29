Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,777 Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. 15.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $24.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average is $6.17.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a negative net margin of 462.29%. The firm had revenue of $13.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLDR. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

