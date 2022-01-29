ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Director John Bernard Payne Acquires 9,122 Shares

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Director John Bernard Payne purchased 9,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $22,805.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John Bernard Payne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 27th, John Bernard Payne purchased 46 shares of ZIVO Bioscience stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $115.00.

Shares of ZIVO Bioscience stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The stock has a market cap of $24.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.40.

ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIVO Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of ZIVO Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of ZIVO Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIVO Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of ZIVO Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. 1.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of ZIVO Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

ZIVO Bioscience Company Profile

Zivo Bioscience, Inc engages in the study, development, and commercialization of natural nutritional compounds and bioactive molecules. It offers proprietary algae strain, extracts and supernatants, and bioactive compounds. The company was founded by Howard R. Baer on March 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Keego Harbor, MI.

