Insider Buying: QC Copper and Gold Inc. (PORE.V) (CVE:PORE) Director Purchases 75,000 Shares of Stock

QC Copper and Gold Inc. (PORE.V) (CVE:PORE) Director Stephen Alexander Nelson Stewart purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.27 per share, with a total value of C$20,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,948,444 shares in the company, valued at C$796,079.88.

On Friday, November 26th, Stephen Alexander Nelson Stewart purchased 100,000 shares of QC Copper and Gold Inc. (PORE.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$29,500.00.

PORE opened at C$0.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.62 million and a PE ratio of -2.96. QC Copper and Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.03 and a 1-year high of C$0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.08.

PowerOre Inc owns a diversified portfolio of battery metal assets in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Mann silver-cobalt mine property covering an area of 852.5 hectares in 18 contiguous mining claims located in the Milner Township, Ontario; and MacMurchy nickel property with 1 claim covering approximately 16 hectares located in the Gowganda District, Ontario.

