Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Stake Cut by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,654 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $7,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASH. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,467,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,757 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 10,111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,482,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,677 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Ashland Global by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 704,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,608,000 after purchasing an additional 332,840 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,972,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Ashland Global by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,454,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,280,000 after purchasing an additional 258,821 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

ASH has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ashland Global from $128.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Ashland Global from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on Ashland Global to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.80.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $95.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.28. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.73 and a 52 week high of $110.74.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.20 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.52%.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.