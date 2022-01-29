Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $53.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualtrics International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Qualtrics International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.05.

NYSE:XM opened at $27.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.92. Qualtrics International has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.65 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 308,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,881,422.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert W. Bachman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.75 per share, with a total value of $367,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 786,107 shares of company stock valued at $25,414,450 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 31,856 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,250,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 108,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after buying an additional 67,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,770,000. Institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

