DA Davidson Comments on Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will post earnings of $4.57 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.93. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

ZION has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.59.

Shares of ZION opened at $68.15 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $43.64 and a twelve month high of $71.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 218.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 66,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 45,337 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 55,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 60.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 18,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 26.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,351,000 after purchasing an additional 37,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total value of $582,650.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,649 shares of company stock valued at $1,279,669 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback $325.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

