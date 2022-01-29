Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Raised to $101.00 at Morgan Stanley

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $101.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

STX stock opened at $107.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $117.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 815,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total transaction of $85,892,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ravi Naik sold 323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $29,573.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,147,774 shares of company stock valued at $121,041,011. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

