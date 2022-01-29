Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of product and chemical tankers. It provides shipping services to customers through voyage charters, commercial pools, and time charters. The Company provides seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies. Ardmore Shipping Corporation is based in Mahon, Ireland. “

ASC has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group cut Ardmore Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Fearnley Fonds lowered Ardmore Shipping to a hold rating and set a $4.10 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.96.

NYSE:ASC opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $109.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.75. Ardmore Shipping has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $5.43.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $24.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.99 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASC. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter valued at $399,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter valued at $245,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter valued at $619,000. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 35.3% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 546,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 142,696 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,987,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after purchasing an additional 37,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.19% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

