TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, Buys 4,993 Shares of Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 4,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $58,617.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 24th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $58,400.00.
- On Friday, January 14th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 567,467 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,809,604.00.
- On Wednesday, January 12th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00.
- On Monday, January 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 1,409 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.46 per share, for a total transaction of $17,556.14.
- On Monday, December 20th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 4,300 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $52,546.00.
- On Thursday, December 16th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,050 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.45 per share, for a total transaction of $62,872.50.
- On Tuesday, December 14th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 10,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.33 per share, for a total transaction of $123,300.00.
- On Friday, December 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 1,387 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $17,323.63.
- On Wednesday, December 8th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 1,425 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $17,655.75.
- On Monday, December 6th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 10,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $123,900.00.
NASDAQ TELA opened at $11.52 on Friday. TELA Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.99. The stock has a market cap of $167.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.17.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 0.6% in the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 443,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 17.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 3,256.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.
TELA Bio Company Profile
TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.
