First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) CFO Craig L. Nix Purchases 129 Shares of Stock

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $770.24 per share, with a total value of $99,360.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $750.66 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $591.52 and a one year high of $947.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $838.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $836.80.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $13.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,984,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,387,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

FCNCA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

