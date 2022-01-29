First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) CFO Craig L. Nix Purchases 129 Shares of Stock

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $770.24 per share, with a total value of $99,360.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $750.66 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $591.52 and a one year high of $947.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $838.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $836.80.
First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $13.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,984,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,387,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.27% of the company’s stock.
FCNCA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st.
About First Citizens BancShares
First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.
