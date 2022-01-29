Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Director Acquires C$113,190.00 in Stock

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Director David Blaiklock bought 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.03 per share, with a total value of C$113,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,693,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,771,958.27.

GRN stock opened at C$2.78 on Friday. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.19 and a 1 year high of C$2.90. The company has a market cap of C$368.17 million and a P/E ratio of -102.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GRN. Raymond James set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.88.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

