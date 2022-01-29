Analysts Expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) will report earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the highest is ($0.27). Paratek Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.83). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $24.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

PRTK has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paratek Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

In related news, CEO Evan Loh sold 13,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $61,804.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 15,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $67,380.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,433 shares of company stock worth $552,668 in the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,308 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,857 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,484 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 378.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,967 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,747 shares in the last quarter. 48.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTK opened at $3.73 on Friday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $11.23. The company has a market cap of $182.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.92.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

