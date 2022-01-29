Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 9.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,577 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 770,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,393,000 after purchasing an additional 16,149 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the 2nd quarter worth $27,148,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,467,000 after purchasing an additional 12,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 225,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,775,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMP opened at $46.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.42. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.09 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.26.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $370.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.64 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 18.26%. Standard Motor Products’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

In other Standard Motor Products news, VP Ray Nicholas sold 1,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $82,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,330 shares of company stock worth $691,799. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

