Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $136,000 Stock Position in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 9.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tivity Health were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TVTY. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Tivity Health by 90.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,211,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,876,000 after buying an additional 574,801 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tivity Health by 7.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,937,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,989,000 after buying an additional 474,654 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Tivity Health by 47.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,597,000 after buying an additional 251,076 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 5.4% during the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,739,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,387,000 after purchasing an additional 191,201 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the second quarter worth $4,389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY opened at $24.95 on Friday. Tivity Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $29.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Tivity Health had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 163.79%. The business had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TVTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tivity Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.