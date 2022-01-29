American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.10 per share, for a total transaction of $390,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.95 per share, with a total value of $115,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Woodmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $59.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $989.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 2.17. American Woodmark Co. has a 12-month low of $56.28 and a 12-month high of $108.81.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $453.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.50 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

