Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $163,000 Position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,856,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,946,000 after buying an additional 42,312 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,310,000 after acquiring an additional 21,645 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,136,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,490,000 after acquiring an additional 17,491 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 919,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,569,000 after acquiring an additional 53,806 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 812,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,236,000 after acquiring an additional 48,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBNC stock opened at $43.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.99. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $50.92.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 34.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

FBNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

In related news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 2,006 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.24 per share, with a total value of $98,775.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

