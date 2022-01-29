Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 472 Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 12,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PRA opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.35. ProAssurance Co. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $29.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.71.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $309.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.04 million. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.55%.

ProAssurance Profile

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

