Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its position in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNSL. Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C. now owns 3,812,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,515,000 after purchasing an additional 732,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,282,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,853,000 after buying an additional 386,360 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 294,149 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,473,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 548,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,819,000 after buying an additional 181,140 shares in the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNSL stock opened at $7.28 on Friday. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $9.89. The company has a market capitalization of $718.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 10.01% and a positive return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $318.58 million for the quarter.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

