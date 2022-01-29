Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) to Post $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) to report $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Triumph Group reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 122.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Triumph Group.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Triumph Group’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on TGI shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

NYSE TGI opened at $17.78 on Wednesday. Triumph Group has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $24.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $587,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 234,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,200,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Group (TGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.