BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Brokerages expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to announce $0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.85. BorgWarner posted earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.23.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. White Pine Investment CO lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 102,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth about $3,373,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 85,511 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after buying an additional 16,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

BWA opened at $42.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 21.12%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

