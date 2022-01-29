Douglas K. Russell Sells 7,983 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 7,983 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,093.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:TRV opened at $166.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.88. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.87 and a 1-year high of $171.46.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.70%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRV. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.36.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $853,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 534,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,304,000 after acquiring an additional 23,603 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,925,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $437,918,000 after acquiring an additional 322,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.