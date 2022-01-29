First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the lowest is $1.09. First Financial posted earnings of $1.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $47.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.35 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 31.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in First Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

THFF opened at $44.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $574.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.61. First Financial has a 1-year low of $37.69 and a 1-year high of $47.00.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

