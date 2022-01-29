First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 224.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 186,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,988 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WU. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Western Union by 83.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Western Union by 26.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Western Union by 1,365.4% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,494,847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,392,835 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Western Union by 13.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Union by 144.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WU. BTIG Research downgraded Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

WU stock opened at $18.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.95. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 47.47%.

About Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

