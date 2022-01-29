Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 19.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 113.4% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 12,291 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 80.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after buying an additional 36,003 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 243,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,893,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 31.9% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 120,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,244,000 after buying an additional 29,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 223,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,450,000 after buying an additional 15,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DFS opened at $113.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $81.27 and a one year high of $135.69. The firm has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.70.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.94.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

