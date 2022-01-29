First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 14.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 438,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,314 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSEC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the first quarter worth about $269,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 10.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,804,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,142,000 after buying an additional 169,125 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 115.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 137,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 6.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised Prospect Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC opened at $8.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.29. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $169.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.31 million. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 153.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 27.80%.

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

