Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 225,452 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,249 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 201.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,024 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 46,100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 246,851 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after buying an additional 15,411 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Vodafone Group by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 111,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 18,588 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Vodafone Group by 201.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 726,414 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,379,000 after buying an additional 485,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $17.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.91. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of $14.53 and a 52 week high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.5142 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 9.9%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Argus downgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

