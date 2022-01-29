Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 711 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WOR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WOR stock opened at $54.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.48 and a 200-day moving average of $55.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.79 and a 1-year high of $75.45.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Worthington Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

