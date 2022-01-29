Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 987.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 131,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,851,000 after purchasing an additional 119,050 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,832,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $537,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $3,984,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,000 shares of company stock worth $8,518,470 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $66.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 145.46 and a beta of 0.92. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $63.25 and a 52-week high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.70 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

