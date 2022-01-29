Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New $1.63 Million Investment in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in PVH by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 327,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,698,000 after purchasing an additional 174,234 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of PVH by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,295 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,590,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $346,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of PVH by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of PVH by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,324 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

PVH opened at $93.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $78.76 and a 52-week high of $125.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.60.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. PVH had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.15%.

In other news, Director Henry Nasella purchased 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PVH. Truist Financial began coverage on PVH in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded PVH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

