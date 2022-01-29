Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 11,633 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,633 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNA. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CNA Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,387,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CNA Financial by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,687,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,773,000 after acquiring an additional 398,384 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in CNA Financial by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,282,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,807,000 after acquiring an additional 319,353 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in CNA Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,410,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in CNA Financial by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 373,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,974,000 after acquiring an additional 63,059 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 10,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $504,674.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNA Financial stock opened at $45.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86. CNA Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $38.30 and a 1-year high of $49.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.28.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 31.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.