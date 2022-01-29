Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires New Holdings in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 95,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISEE. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 448,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 8,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 540,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 269,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 3,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $52,511.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Christopher Paul Simms acquired 3,069 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $50,024.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,398. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.21 and a 52-week high of $19.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.37.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

