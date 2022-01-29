Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 50.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,791 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,084 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Waterstone Financial were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 225.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 202.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial during the third quarter worth $375,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 117,299 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 7.7% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 226,125 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 16,254 shares during the period. 56.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WSBF opened at $20.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.31. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.65.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 28.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.79%. This is a positive change from Waterstone Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

In other Waterstone Financial news, Director Thomas E. Dalum sold 9,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $207,840.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Dalum sold 5,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $125,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Waterstone Financial Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

