First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 499,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNNT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,376,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,482,000. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,634,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,280,000 after buying an additional 300,181 shares in the last quarter. Tilden Park Management I LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,336,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 315.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 211,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 160,654 shares in the last quarter. 31.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

Shares of PNNT stock opened at $6.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $459.96 million, a P/E ratio of 2.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.89. PennantPark Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 million. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 204.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PNNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PennantPark Investment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT).

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.