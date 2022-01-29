Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Position Trimmed by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,132 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,089,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $619,206,000 after buying an additional 180,439 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,773,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $465,672,000 after buying an additional 102,478 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,085,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $410,164,000 after acquiring an additional 37,603 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,671,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,470,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $279,928,000 after acquiring an additional 351,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $261,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LW stock opened at $64.04 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.22 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.31.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 54.36%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

