JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target to $32.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.92.

Shares of LEVI opened at $21.92 on Thursday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $30.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 29,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $794,117.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $111,717.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,225 over the last ninety days. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 787.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,107 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. 20.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

