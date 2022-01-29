Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Given a $52.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) has been assigned a $52.00 target price by Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Methanex from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.25.

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $46.67 on Thursday. Methanex has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $52.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.35. Methanex had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Methanex will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 10.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 91,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Methanex by 8.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 326,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,802,000 after acquiring an additional 26,307 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Methanex during the third quarter worth about $1,747,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Methanex by 1.5% during the third quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 116,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Methanex by 5.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 268,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,879,000 after acquiring an additional 13,199 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

