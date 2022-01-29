Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 1,020 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 53.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

GSHD stock opened at $89.64 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $78.86 and a one year high of $181.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 235.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.48.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total value of $2,865,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $4,509,241.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,486 shares of company stock worth $24,585,573 in the last 90 days. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.57.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.