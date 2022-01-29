Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Avista were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Avista in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avista by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 400,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,108,000 after buying an additional 93,961 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avista by 174.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 34,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 21,771 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Avista by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Avista by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,905,000 after purchasing an additional 238,125 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AVA. TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $104,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $44.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.65. Avista Co. has a one year low of $36.68 and a one year high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $296.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.93 million. Avista had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.4225 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.45%.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

