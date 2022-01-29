Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:AUB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AUB. Stephens raised their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.70.

Shares of AUB stock opened at $40.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.68 and a 200 day moving average of $36.80. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 1 year low of $32.26 and a 1 year high of $42.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 48,603.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 874,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,215,000 after acquiring an additional 872,431 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,958,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,893,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,585,000 after acquiring an additional 236,474 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,048,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,055,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,769,000 after acquiring an additional 209,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush acquired 1,500 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,730.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 33.14%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

