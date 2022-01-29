Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 23.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 16.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 9.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 210.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 38.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMKR shares. Sidoti started coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $21.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.34. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This is an increase from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.85%.

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $123,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $583,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,098,025. Corporate insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.