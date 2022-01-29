Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Sells $754,800.00 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total value of $754,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 19th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total value of $812,025.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $913,050.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $995,625.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $1,098,075.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $1,094,100.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,096,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.83, for a total value of $1,438,725.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.21, for a total value of $1,456,575.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.73, for a total value of $1,527,975.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Alison Nicoll sold 12,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $2,980,875.00.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $95.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 118.75. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $401.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.29.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.46 million. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPST. Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush started coverage on Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.36.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 179.4% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,250,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,016,000 after buying an additional 2,729,357 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 188.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,192 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the second quarter worth $83,433,000. Kuvari Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Upstart during the second quarter valued at $81,164,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter valued at $168,314,000. 51.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

