Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Director Buys $272,020.00 in Stock

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $138.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $125.27 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.23 and its 200 day moving average is $136.31.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at about $5,671,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 25.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 680,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,352,000 after acquiring an additional 136,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,429,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,059,000 after acquiring an additional 21,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.93.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

