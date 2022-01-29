Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Director Buys $272,020.00 in Stock

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $138.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $125.27 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.23 and its 200 day moving average is $136.31.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at about $5,671,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 25.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 680,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,352,000 after acquiring an additional 136,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,429,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,059,000 after acquiring an additional 21,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.
KMB has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.93.
Kimberly-Clark Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.
