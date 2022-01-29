Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) CEO Daniel B. Poneman Sells 12,000 Shares

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total value of $477,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Centrus Energy stock opened at $39.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $555.77 million, a PE ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 2.44. Centrus Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $88.88.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $2.53. The firm had revenue of $91.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEU. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Centrus Energy by 99.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

LEU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised Centrus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

