Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) Short Interest Update

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the December 31st total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.0 days.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $4.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.17.

Several research analysts have commented on AIOSF shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from €401.00 ($455.68) to €3.90 ($4.43) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from €6.80 ($7.73) to €6.60 ($7.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from €4.20 ($4.77) to €3.80 ($4.32) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Atresmedia CorporaciÃ³n de Medios de ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, cinema, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, and sale of TV series; and management of music rights, as well as produces and distributes channels on pay-TV platforms; and operates Atresplayer, an on-line video platform.

