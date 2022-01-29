Short Interest in Allied Security Innovations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADSV) Drops By 76.9%

Allied Security Innovations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADSV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 76.9% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ADSV opened at $0.00 on Friday. Allied Security Innovations has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

Allied Security Innovations Company Profile

Allied Security Innovations, Inc manufactures and distributes indicative and barrier security seals, security tapes and related packaging security systems, security products for palletized cargo, physical security systems for tractors, trailers and containers . The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

