Short Interest in Allied Security Innovations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADSV) Drops By 76.9%

Allied Security Innovations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADSV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 76.9% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS ADSV opened at $0.00 on Friday. Allied Security Innovations has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.
