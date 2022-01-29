AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Short Interest Down 97.4% in January

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 97.4% from the December 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ACAN opened at $0.55 on Friday. AmeriCann has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.74.

Get AmeriCann alerts:

AmeriCann Company Profile

Americann, Inc engages in the development and leasing of cannabis cultivation, processing and product manufacturing facilities. Its projects include Denver Medical Cannabis Center, Massachusetts Medical Cannabis Center, and Illinois Medical Cannabis Center. The company was founded by Benjamin J. Barton on June 25, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.