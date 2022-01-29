AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Short Interest Down 97.4% in January

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 97.4% from the December 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of ACAN opened at $0.55 on Friday. AmeriCann has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.74.
AmeriCann Company Profile
