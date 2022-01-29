Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Masimo were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Masimo by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its stake in Masimo by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Masimo by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Masimo by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond increased its stake in Masimo by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $150,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 32,597 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total value of $9,796,702.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,290 shares of company stock worth $26,608,513 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MASI. Raymond James began coverage on Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

MASI stock opened at $211.54 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $198.24 and a 52-week high of $305.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

